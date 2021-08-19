 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cope - $70,000

Perfect Investment Property or starter home being sold ""As-Is/Where-Is"". This double wide home sits on approx 1.41AC. Property is 3 bedroom 2 baths. Conveniently located minutes from Orangeburg All appliances to convey. AC and roof replaced within the last 3 years. Detached garage and storage building also on property. Owner has title to mobile home.

