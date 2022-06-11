Are you looking for a beautiful home with land in the country? Well here you go! Stunning 3 bed 2 bath double wide on over 11 acres in the gorgeous country side of the Canaan community. Shed in the rear for all of your yard tools. Call me to schedule a tour of your forever home today! Will be detitled at closing.
3 Bedroom Home in Cope - $215,000
