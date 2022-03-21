3 Bedroom Home in Cameron - $425,000

Calling all horse lovers...your new home awaits you in Cameron, SC. This beautiful well-kept, newly painted home sits on 7.8 acres; has a 5 stall barn that is 1 year old including a tack room with storage, water and electricty; large "she shed"; beautiful old tabacco barn with tons of character; fenced in 3.5 acre pasture perfect for all your animals to roam; 2 additonal animal pens; a 50 amp camper hookup in the backyard, an additonal storage shed in the backyard and stunning oak trees.