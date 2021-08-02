3 Bedroom Home in Cameron - $145,000

If you have a Hunter or Fisherman looking for a very private beautiful location near the lake & hunts in Calhoun Co show them this beautiful 2.8 acre lot, newly renovated MH w/hardwood floor plus all walls were removed replaced with sheetrock crown molding & Kitchen has Simi-custom cabinets with granite countertops, top of line appliances plus bathrooms replaced with walk in shower & updated completely. There is a block 2 car garage . The screened patio on the front also includes the furniture. This property has been used for over 30 years by the same family and used exclusively to hunt & fish. grass lawn &wooded area behind the home for privacy for the family. All furniture except personal belongings will stay with the home. HOME SOLD AS IS!