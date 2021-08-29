Built circa 1911, this frame home has hardwood floors, a front and back porch, with large cyclone fenced yard. The home needs some work, and is in a peaceful neighborhood in the pretty little town of Cameron. The master bedroom has a bonus room adjoining, and could be used as a home office.
3 Bedroom Home in Cameron - $107,500
