45+/- acers with country home, home is in need of repairs. Great location for farm/hunting lodge. Property has stream with fish, ducks. and other wild life. Land can be leased for hunting/farming. Property comes with barns and fruit and pecan trees.
3 Bedroom Home in Branchville - $275,000
