 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $99,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $99,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $99,000

This one is a beauty. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, living room, great room, dinning room and Hugh laundry room. This home is in immaculate condition with a ton of upgrades. Kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, with gorgeous granite countertops and maple cabinets. Home has beautiful stone fire place with laminate flooring throughout the great and living room. Unique and gorgeous chandeliers hanging in dinning and living room. Master bath has garden tub along with stand up shower.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News