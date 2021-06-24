This one is a beauty. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, living room, great room, dinning room and Hugh laundry room. This home is in immaculate condition with a ton of upgrades. Kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, with gorgeous granite countertops and maple cabinets. Home has beautiful stone fire place with laminate flooring throughout the great and living room. Unique and gorgeous chandeliers hanging in dinning and living room. Master bath has garden tub along with stand up shower.
3 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $99,000
