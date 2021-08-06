Aprox. 45 acres close to I-26 in Bowman. This 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home has alot to offer! Kitchen with Plenty of Storage, Island with Prep Sink and Seating, Stainless Appliances, and Sliding Doors leading to Covered Porch. Floor to Ceiling River Rock Fireplace casts a warm glow on the Hardwood Floors in the Spacious Living Room and Formal Dining Room. Downstairs Owner Suite with Full bath. Full Hall bath with Barrel Sink. 2 Large Upstairs Bedrooms and unfinished Game Room
3 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $524,500
