Aprox. 45 acres close to I-26 in Bowman. This 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home has alot to offer! Kitchen with Plenty of Storage, Island with Prep Sink and Seating, Stainless Appliances, and Sliding Doors leading to Covered Porch. Floor to Ceiling River Rock Fireplace casts a warm glow on the Hardwood Floors in the Spacious Living Room and Formal Dining Room. Downstairs Owner Suite with Full bath. Full Hall bath with Barrel Sink. 2 Large Upstairs Bedrooms and unfinished Game Room
3 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $499,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Cross man is accused of leading law enforcement on a two-county chase with a stolen truck and camper on Friday. The truck ended up in a Euta…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg County business owner is accused of withholding taxes from his employees’ paychecks, but not submitting the money to the state g…
A 17-year-old male was shot as he was riding in a car on Sunday afternoon, according to a heavily redacted Orangeburg Department of Public Saf…
A 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of 68-year-old Bo…
Bamberg County school districts 1 and 2 have returned to virtual learning due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases and the number of st…
As the number of students testing positive for COVID-19 rises, Orangeburg County School District is reminding students and employees not to co…
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on Friday morning near Orangeburg, according Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
BAMBERG – An 18-hole golf course and its on-site restaurant and bar have closed.