NO HOA!!! 2021 SEPTIC!! Come see this beautiful single wide in Bowman. It features three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The open floor plan features a family room and eat in kitchen. The lot is perfect for hunting hogs, deer, turkey, and more. Don't miss out! Book your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a person of interest who may be able to help their investigation in an alleged sexual assault. …
Orangeburg-Wilkinson shooting suspect charged as an adult; solicitor claims O-W shooting involved gangs
The 14-year-old accused of shooting three students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School is being charged as an adult, 1st Circuit Solicitor Dav…
An Orangeburg man and two teens are accused of taking part in a violent crime spree over the weekend, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
The operator of a moped died in a collision on North Road in Orangeburg around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of t…
An 18-year-old Cayce man is accused of forcing a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him. Now she’s pregnant.
Orangeburg County investigators are seeking a person who may have information on a carjacking, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Monday. The pe…
A 30-year-old Orangeburg man has been charged in a Cordova shooting.
Dallas Hayes Stoller died on Nov. 14, 2021, more than three years after she claimed Bowen Gray Turner raped her in Bamberg County.
A 36-year-old was shot and killed on Thursday morning in Orangeburg.