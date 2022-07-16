NO HOA!!! 2021 SEPTIC!! Come see this beautiful single wide in Bowman. It features three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The open floor plan features a family room and eat in kitchen. The lot is perfect for hunting hogs, deer, turkey, and more. Don't miss out! Book your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $349,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The father of a murder victim is facing charges after he appeared to punch his son’s murderer in the head at the Orangeburg County Courthouse …
The Eutawville man who testified against his co-defendants in a quadruple murder has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
An Orangeburg County grand jury indicted a now 15-year-old for allegedly shooting three students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Five occupants of a motel suffered injuries in a fire at the Crown Inn on Monday night.
“Today is a day that these families have been waiting for for many, many years, to know that Bowen Turner is going to serve a sentence in the …
Orangeburg County
Walt and Jennifer Turner, parents of Bowen Gray Turner, are now part of the restraining order prohibiting them from contacting the families of…
A new restaurant has opened in Springfield.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man is facing one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.