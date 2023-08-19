NO HOA!!! 2021 SEPTIC!! Come see this beautiful NEW single wide in Bowman. It features three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The open floor plan features a family room and eat in kitchen. The lot is perfect for hunting hogs, deer, turkey, and more. Don't miss out! Book your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $299,000
