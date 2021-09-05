Welcome to 523 Dibble Street . in Bawman, SC. Don't miss your chance to own a newly remodeled home. This Beautiful home features 3-bedroom, 2 full baths, and a nice kitchen with plenty cabinet space. The home has been updated with brand-new stainless-steel appliances, new vinyl sidings, laminate flooring, ceramic tile, custom landscaping, new roof, and new windows. . The well-manicured backyard has endless possibilities. The home is priced to sell quick.
3 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $235,000
