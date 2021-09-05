 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $235,000

Welcome to 523 Dibble Street . in Bawman, SC. Don't miss your chance to own a newly remodeled home. This Beautiful home features 3-bedroom, 2 full baths, and a nice kitchen with plenty cabinet space. The home has been updated with brand-new stainless-steel appliances, new vinyl sidings, laminate flooring, ceramic tile, custom landscaping, new roof, and new windows. . The well-manicured backyard has endless possibilities. The home is priced to sell quick.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News