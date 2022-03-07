 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $175,000

  • Updated
Come tour this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the lovely city of Bowman, SC. New floors, ac unit, and fixtures and much more comes with this spacious home. Imagine cooking and dining in your new kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash, and tile floors. Also, this home has a gorgeous sunroom and an amazing office/study with beautiful french doors. Lastly, enjoy the large deck and fully finished storage building in the backyard that has endless possibilities.

