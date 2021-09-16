3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $99,000

History buffs, craftsmen, this is an amazing Craftsman Bungalow, built in the late 1920’s or early 30’s, located in the Bamberg Historic District designated by the National Register of Historical Places. The 6-inch pine floors, doors, and the diamond grid windows are original to the home. The bead board walls have been covered in paneling, so they have been protected for years, just waiting to be rediscovered. There is a brand new roof and the electrical has been updated. The kitchen and bathroom have been redone. This gem is just waiting on the right people to provide the TLC that is needed to restore this home to it’s glory days. This home is being sold AS-IS. Conrad Ehrhardt’s daughter (founder of Ehrhardt, SC) built this home. MOVE-IN READY!