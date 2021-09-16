History buffs, craftsmen, this is an amazing Craftsman Bungalow, built in the late 1920’s or early 30’s, located in the Bamberg Historic District designated by the National Register of Historical Places. The 6-inch pine floors, doors, and the diamond grid windows are original to the home. The bead board walls have been covered in paneling, so they have been protected for years, just waiting to be rediscovered. There is a brand new roof and the electrical has been updated. The kitchen and bathroom have been redone. This gem is just waiting on the right people to provide the TLC that is needed to restore this home to it’s glory days. This home is being sold AS-IS. Conrad Ehrhardt’s daughter (founder of Ehrhardt, SC) built this home. MOVE-IN READY!
3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $99,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 29-year-old Cameron man is accused of killing a Santee man.
Two women were shot to death early Sunday in Orangeburg, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
A North Carolina man is accused of killing a person by driving the wrong way on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting a person in the head at a John C. Calhoun Drive hotel.
A 42-year-old man was shot in the head in Orangeburg on Tuesday night. A suspect was soon taken into custody.
A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at another man in a dispute over litter.
Investigators are searching for the thieves targeting private mailboxes, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.