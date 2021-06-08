Definitely a remodel project, but good foundation and roof as well as yard space and location. Enjoy the country on the .72 acre home site in a brick home with a 6x14 screen porch to chill out on. Well and septic will keep the monthly bills low once this home has been rehabbed. Three bedrooms, one bath and separate utility room. Gas line ready for propane appliances. Beautiful mature Magnolia in front yard. Roof was replaced in 2018. Contact a Realtor today to view the potential. All measurements are the responsibility of the buyer to verify. AS IS, no repairs will be made. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $34,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg County
A 39-year-old Bowman man died after his vehicle crashed into some trees as he was being chased by the S.C. Highway Patrol on Sunday afternoon,…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Several shooting incidents have been reported in Orangeburg County since Friday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident reports.
An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at a person who was trying to drive away from him.
The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a stolen truck died in a crash after fleeing law enforcement in a two-county chase on M…
Benedict College on Sunday announced the death of football player Marlon Black.
The City of Orangeburg is targeting areas it considers blighted.