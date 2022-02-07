 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $320,000

Beautiful home with 6.8 acres in town. If you want to be in town with a large lot this is it. Living room, kitchen, bedrooms and sunroom recently updated. New HVAC and 4.5 year old roof. Double carport attached to home with outdoor patio. Original hardwood floors refinished in 2019. Kitchen features a large island and open concept to the living and dinning areas. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all pertinent info such as but not limited to sqft, school, restrictions, property data etc..

