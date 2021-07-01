3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $29,900

Definitely a remodel project, but good foundation and roof as well as yard space and location. Enjoy the country on the .72 acre home site in a brick home with a 6x14 screen porch to chill out on. Well and septic will keep the monthly bills low once this home has been rehabbed. Three bedrooms, one bath and separate utility room. Gas line ready for propane appliances. Beautiful mature Magnolia in front yard. Roof was replaced in 2018. Contact a Realtor today to view the potential. All measurements are the responsibility of the buyer to verify. AS IS, no repairs will be made.