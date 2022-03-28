Beautiful home in the heart of downtown Bamberg, SC. Downstairs you will find an open foyer with built-ins, living room, dining room, kitchen, walk-in pantry, laundry room/mudroom, full bathroom and two bedrooms. Upstairs you will find a bonus room great for an extra living space/playroom, full bathroom with double sinks and another spacious bedroom. Other features include newer HVAC, hot water heater and a termite bond.
3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $229,000
