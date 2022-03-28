 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $229,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $229,000

Beautiful home in the heart of downtown Bamberg, SC. Downstairs you will find an open foyer with built-ins, living room, dining room, kitchen, walk-in pantry, laundry room/mudroom, full bathroom and two bedrooms. Upstairs you will find a bonus room great for an extra living space/playroom, full bathroom with double sinks and another spacious bedroom. Other features include newer HVAC, hot water heater and a termite bond.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News