3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $199,000

Nestled on 2 acres, this 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch style home is complete with a wood burning fireplace, formal living and dining room, and an added sunroom. This home is beautifully landscaped with mature hardwoods and a nicely paved driveway with three parking bays. In addition to the heated squarefootage, there is an additional 600 sq. ft. attached garage. Also included on the property is a 20'x27'x10' metal carport and an approx. 11'x18' storage building/shed. Bamberg is approximately one hour from Columbia, Summerville, and Beaufort. This home is small town living at it's finest!