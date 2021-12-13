3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $199,000

Ready to see a recently renovated, open-concept home in a nice Bamberg neighborhood? This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has all new stainless kitchen appliances, new cabinets and granite counter tops. The hardwood floors downstairs are recently refinished. The master ensuite features a large custom bath and huge closet. The timeless subway tiles make the bathrooms very nice. There is brand new carpet in the roomy upstairs living space, which has a bedroom, den, and full bath. The upper full bath also has a custom tiled shower. Bathrooms are very roomy with new cabinets and fixtures. The downstairs .5 bath shares with the stackable washer/dryer. Upstairs HVAC is new and the downstairs has a new motor. All plumbing and electrical have been updated. There is also a tankless water heater. The hardwoods, tile and stainless appliances add to the charm of this home. Exterior is vinyl, property has a carport with parking for 2 cars and a covered screened room attached to a storage room in the backyard. The blue metal roof sets this house apart from all the others.