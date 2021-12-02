UNBELIEVABLE PRICE ON THIS ALL BRICK RANCH IN BAMBERG, SC. THIS SINGLE FAMILY HOME IS PRICED AT ONLY $17,000! OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS** NO INTERIOR ACCESS** Property is being sold occupied with ALL OCCUPANTS IN AS IS/WHERE IS CONDITION. CASH SALE ONLY. NEITHER THE SELLER NOR THE LISTING BROKER CAN VERIFY THE EXISTENCE OF ANY LEASE AGREEMENT, EITHER WRITTEN OR VERBAL, NOR ANY RENTAL AMOUNT BEING PAID, DUE, OR OWING. THE BUYER IS ASSUMING ALL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY NECESSARY EVICTION ACTION. LISTING BROKER & SELLER ACCEPTS NO RESPONSIBILITY AND MAKE NO GUARANTEES, WARRANTIES, OR REPRESENTATIONS AS TO THE AVAILABILITY OR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION HEREIN. ALL INFO MUST BE VERIFIED BY THE PURCHASER. THE SELLER IS THE USDA. All Highes
3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $17,000
