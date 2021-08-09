 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $165,000

LOVELY HOME. HOME NEEDS SOME REPAIR...BUT PRICED TO SELL...SWIMMING POOL (HAS NOT BEEN CHECKED OUT). ESTABLISHED NEIGHORHOOD. LARGE SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. BEAUTIFUL SUN ROOM. LOVELY YARD. DECORATIVE FENCE IN FRONT.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News