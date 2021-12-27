 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $149,900

This ranch styled with a full second story, has a lot to offer. It has been extremely well taken care of, by the Seller. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fireplace, deck, pond and city life all in one! The home needs a roof and windows. Located in a nice neighborhood in the city limits of Bamberg, just looking for the right people to update, repair and make it their own home. No FHA, USDA or VA Loans

