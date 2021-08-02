Call (843) 999-0655 to schedule a private showing. If you buy this home, Dave Friedman will sell yours for free! Dave Friedman is the listing agent and Keller Williams is the brokerage. Available immediately - Contact us for a Video Walk Thru of this property - (843)999-0655!This charming 3 bedroom home could be your dream home with just a few small upgrades! This awesome location is central to Bamberg County Schools, shops and restaurants and an easy commute to Charleston or Columbia. Outside this quiet street, has no HOA and the property offers ample covered parking, past the extended driveway. From the covered front porch, you can enter the large open living room which showcases original built-in shelves, overhead fan, and plenty of natural light from the windows. Two french doors open to a formal dining room space with easy access to the kitchen. The kitchen highlights original wood cabinets, and has a serving window into a back room- perfect for a kids playroom, or second living room. The bedrooms down the hall both feature beautiful hardwood floors, overhead fans, and plenty of closet space. They share a hall bath with timeless white hexagon tile floors, and plenty of storage space from the overhead cabinets and wood vanity. The master bedroom has white carpet, overhead fan and a private, ensuite full bath. Just behind the master bedroom access is the laundry room with washer/dryer connections and easy access to a small covered side porch.The backyard features three separate structures that house four sheds, a two car garage, and two attached awnings. It's perfect for someone with a side hobby working on machines, wood-working, or an artist who needs the extra space!Come see this home today, It won't be on the market for long!Use preferred lender to buy this home and receive an incentive towards your closing costs!
3 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $115,000
