2 Koreas mark war anniversary after pause in rising tensions

In the evening, South Korea held a ceremony with 300 war veterans, bereaved relatives and government officials at a military airport near Seoul. It was far less than the 4,000 people who attended last year, according to Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.

During the ceremony, President Moon Jae-in said he hopes North Korea will "boldly embark on an endeavor to end the most sorrowful war in world history." He said the two Koreas must achieve peace first before being able to see the path to reunification.

North Korea marked the anniversary with visits to monuments to late soldiers and with anti-U.S. rhetoric and newspaper editorials praising its fighting in "the Fatherland Liberation War."

An institute run by the North's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "we will continue to build up our strength to overwhelm the persistent nuclear threats that the U.S. has launched at us."

The main newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, said in an editorial that, "The spirit of defending the country in the 1950s which brought about a victory after defeating the aggressors is valuable mental heritage to be glorified forever, generation after generation."