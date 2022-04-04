2 Bedroom Home in Swansea - $139,000

Welcome to this cozy vinyl exterior home sitting on 1.15 acres. Lots of beautiful mature trees. Inside is a freshly painted galley kitchen. All appliances can stay. Slider doors off the dining area onto deck for grilling. Living room has a big window looking out over huge front yard. Bathroom has new flooring new faucets and showerhead. Two of the bedrooms were consolidated into one big Main bedroom with a big walk in closet. Other bedroom can be used as an office or kept as a bedroom. This home is convenient to 1-26 and the town of Swansea.