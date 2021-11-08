 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $229,000

Beautiful Historic Home Built In 1905. Totally Updated Waiting On It's New Owner. This Traditional Home Sits On Nice Corner Lot! Love A Good Ole Rocking Chair Front Porch? Look No Further! Walk Inside To The Gleaming HW Floors! Spacious Rooms! White Kitchen Cabinets And Stainless Appliances. 2 Bedroom With Private Baths! Third Bedroom With NO Closet! Not To Worry, Plenty Of Space To Add One! Sun Room! & Office, Playroom, Etc. This Home Is Located In The Heart Of St. Matthews Which Calhoun County Has A Lot To Offer.

