Freshly renovated home located on a shaded lot in the heart of downtown Saint Matthews. New roof, HVAC, exterior/interior paint, flooring, appliances, kitchen cabinets, etc. Home has been renovated from top to bottom! Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. Oversized kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and large eat-in area. Formal DR flows nicely into a spacious LR with tons of natural light. Main bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Private backyard with detached carport. This is a Fannie Mae Homepath property.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $189,000
