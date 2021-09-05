Charming 2/1 home located in St. Matthews! Large lot! Detached garage and storage building. Open great room features hardwood floors and fireplace. Bedrooms with real hardwood flooring. Dining room. Charming screened porch! Fantastic location, close to local businesses. Could possibly be used for commercial space.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $125,000
