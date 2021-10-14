2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $93,000

Other tax map # is 0191110. Nice country home to get away to escape the busy city. Cheaper utilities with the solar panels. New amps box and line coming into house. Seller owns two security lights, Outbuilding with shed. Pear tree, two pecan trees and crabapple tree. Front screen porch to relax in or could be enclosed. Single carport. Kitchen table and chairs stay. Living room furniture stays. Two wall heat and air units, mini-split. Has city water and new well. Low utilities.