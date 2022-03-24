Fresh and refreshed! Quite a find; close to shopping and universities. Long term investment or perfect starter home. Corner lot with rear fenced and nice storage building out back. Nicely landscaped and ready for occupancy. Hardwood floors.
2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $89,900
