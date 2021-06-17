2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $89,900

Have you been searching for a charming home with an amazing outdoor space to create your own personal oasis? Look no further! This adorable Orangeburg home is very well maintained and move in ready. You'll love the hardwood floors, natural sunlight, and crown molding! Walk in to an open concept floor plan and entertain guests between the living room and dining room. The kitchen has upgraded Luxury Vinyl Plank floors, all stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinetry for storage. The window looks into the backyard and over the huge custom built deck. Each bedroom has a large private closet and ceiling fan. Outside, this epic backyard space is waiting to become your weekend getaway! Completely encircled with a privacy fence, you'll find a workshop with electricity, a custom built deck, and a place to hang your hammock! Turn one corner of this yard into a lush garden, or add a pergola for some shade! The enormous custom built deck is waiting for you to grill out with family and friends. This opportunity will not last long, so schedule your showing today!