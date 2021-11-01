2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $84,000

Other tax map # is 0191110. Tranquil, peaceful and beautiful. That is what you will find in this nice country home that could be your escape from the busy city. Here you will find affordable utilities among other services. The house has a 2.7KW solar panel system which will also help reduce costs. The system has a 25 year warranty. The house has a new amp box, GFI outlets and line coming into house. Also a generator hookup has been installed. The house has independent security lights.