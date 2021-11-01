 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $84,000

2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $84,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $84,000

Other tax map # is 0191110. Tranquil, peaceful and beautiful. That is what you will find in this nice country home that could be your escape from the busy city. Here you will find affordable utilities among other services. The house has a 2.7KW solar panel system which will also help reduce costs. The system has a 25 year warranty. The house has a new amp box, GFI outlets and line coming into house. Also a generator hookup has been installed. The house has independent security lights.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News