Other tax map # is 0191110. Tranquil, peaceful and beautiful. That is what you will find in this nice country home that could be your escape from the busy city. Here you will find affordable utilities among other services. The house has a 2.7KW solar panel system which will also help reduce costs. The system has a 25 year warranty. The house has a new amp box, GFI outlets and line coming into house. Also a generator hookup has been installed. The house has independent security lights.
2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $84,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Orangeburg man is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend over the weekend, “causing a spinal fracture, several lacerations and extreme swel…
Two 19-year-old Orangeburg men have been charged in the shooting that left two women dead and another injured.
A Santee man is accused of holding a knife to a truck driver’s throat and taking $1,500 in cash from him, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’…
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two people who died following vehicle collisions over the weekend.
A 27-year-old man is accused of recording a woman in the restroom at the Prince of Orange Mall without her consent on Monday morning.
- Updated
You may be entitled to more than you think from Social Security.
A 17-year-old male is accused of shooting a gun at a crowd of people in a Calhoun County High School parking lot. No one was physically injured.