1117 Gloria Street, Orangeburg SC is being presented by Redwood Realty, LLC. Single family home in quiet residential neighborhood. Located less than two miles from South Carolina State University and Claflin University. Ideal for off campus housing. Dining area currently used as a den. Large master bedroom. Backyard 3/4th fenced. Outbuilding for extra storage. Water heater replaced in 2014. Roof replaced in 2016. HVAC will need replacing soon. Some wood rot around the outside door frames. Outbuilding, house, and appliances AS-IS. Owner will only consider lender required repairs. Contact 864.275.6351 to schedule your private showing.
2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $79,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 47-year-old man was shot to death at his Orangeburg home on Sunday evening.
A Cordova man has been charged in the Feb. 22 shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead and a 22-year-old man injured in the Orangeburg area.
A North man is facing his second charge of injuring a child.
Former South Carolina State men’s basketball coach Murray Garvin has filed a lawsuit against the university at its athletics director, Stacy Danely.
A late-night drug run turned into a quadruple homicide, according to murder suspect Derrick Warren Coleman.
One person died Wednesday afternoon when a truck ran into a car near the same location where two people died last month.
This story was produced in collaboration with The Kingstree News, an Uncovered partner.
An Olar man has been sentenced to prison for trying to kill a man on a dirt bike, according to a press release from the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’…
A Cordova man is accused of forcing his way into a home and robbing a woman at gunpoint on Feb. 26.