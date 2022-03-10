2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $79,999

1117 Gloria Street, Orangeburg SC is being presented by Redwood Realty, LLC. Single family home in quiet residential neighborhood. Located less than two miles from South Carolina State University and Claflin University. Ideal for off campus housing. Dining area currently used as a den. Large master bedroom. Backyard 3/4th fenced. Outbuilding for extra storage. Water heater replaced in 2014. Roof replaced in 2016. HVAC will need replacing soon. Some wood rot around the outside door frames. Outbuilding, house, and appliances AS-IS. Owner will only consider lender required repairs. Contact 864.275.6351 to schedule your private showing.