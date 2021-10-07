 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $59,900

Freshly renovated 2 bed/1 bath quaint bungalow in Rivelon area of Orangeburg! Some of the upgrades include refinished hardwood floors, updated electrical system, new kitchen and bath fixtures and new paint inside and out. Relax on the covered front porch, plant a garden in the huge back yard or grow grapes on the trellis. Owner is willing to install Central AC/Heat and/or appliance package for an additional cost. Come take a look at this hidden gem!

