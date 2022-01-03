 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $15,000

2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $15,000

Build your dream home or renovate the existing structure. This property is 2 miles from SC State University. Per Orangeburg County city water & city sewer is available in the area and the property could be subdivided into 3 lots. Only brick and stick built homes are allowed.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies following Cordova shooting

Man dies following Cordova shooting

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night shooting in Cordova as a homicide, according to spokesperson Richard Walker.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News