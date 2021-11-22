 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $112,000

Beautifully Renovated and Move-In Ready!! All brick home on over a half an acre lot. Freshly painted. New beautiful laminate flooring. New ceiling fans throughout. Brand New hot water heater. Refrigerator included. Enjoy all of this on a large lot with so much potential. Listing Agent is a co-owner. See this beauty today!

