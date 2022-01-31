2 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $105,000

Recently reduced and priced to sell!! Beautifully renovated and Move-In- Ready!!! You don't want to miss this lovely all- brick home on over a half of an acre lot! Freshly painted. New beautiful laminate flooring. New ceiling fans throughout. Brand New hot water heater. Stove and refrigerator included. Enjoy all of this on a large flat lot with so much potential! Listing Agent is a co-owner. Property is being sold AS-IS. Schedule your showing today!