Listing agent must accompany all showings. Immaculate like new home built in 2020. Smaller guest house/office. Well stocked pond. 63+/- acres. Abundant wildlife. Appliances convey. Large front porch. Don't miss this one.
2 Bedroom Home in Neeses - $659,900
