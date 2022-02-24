Great little place to hang the hat while you go fishing. This singlewide MH is just a jump, hop and skip from the Largest Lake system in SC. Jump on the boat in Santee and sail to Charleston from several boat ramps with in 5 mins of the property. The horseshoe road is a 5 min drive to Elloree and Santee.
2 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $80,000
