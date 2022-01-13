2 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $79,900

This unique property with 2 mobile homes and 1.15 acres is right around the corner from Stumphole Landing on beautiful Lake Marion. Perfect for extended family or a great rental. Wonderful fishing and recreation on this lake. Second mobile home is 3BR 2BA. Main mobile home is 2BR 2BA and has a porch added on back and front and a large room on front. Includes tax map# 0185-00-01-031.001 and 0185-00-01-031.002