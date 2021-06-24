Very well kept and clean As-Is single wide mobile home nestled under beautiful Oak tree that give lots of shade. The back yard is fenced to allow fur babies to run free.Has two nice sized bedrooms and two baths. Master bath was just redone..Quiet subdivision that is only about a half mile from public boat landing .Only minutes from Elloree and Santee. Beautiful large screened backporch that has a deep freezer that conveys. Previous owners used this property for a fish camp. It has an outside screened area that is equipped with cricket box, sink and cabinets and even has electricity. Also a metal storage building has lots of storage. Nice get away for lake lovers!This property would be a nice rental for an investor. Come for a day and STAY for a LIFETIME!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $72,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A MAXimum entertainment experience has opened in Orangeburg.
A 22-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of punching a woman’s face and cutting her finger with a knife, according to Orangeburg Department of …
A former Branchville officer is facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and giving beer to a minor.
Three people were shot at a Denmark house party during the early morning hours on Saturday, Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes said.
A person died after a truck ran into a utility box near Orangeburg just before 11 a.m. Monday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye.
Orangeburg County
A 24-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting into home, injuring a woman.
A fund-raising scam is making its way around Orangeburg County using the name of a local pastor, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
Orangeburg County
Scammers are continuing to use the names of local pastors and churches, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.