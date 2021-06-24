 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $72,500

Very well kept and clean As-Is single wide mobile home nestled under beautiful Oak tree that give lots of shade. The back yard is fenced to allow fur babies to run free.Has two nice sized bedrooms and two baths. Master bath was just redone..Quiet subdivision that is only about a half mile from public boat landing .Only minutes from Elloree and Santee. Beautiful large screened backporch that has a deep freezer that conveys. Previous owners used this property for a fish camp. It has an outside screened area that is equipped with cricket box, sink and cabinets and even has electricity. Also a metal storage building has lots of storage. Nice get away for lake lovers!This property would be a nice rental for an investor. Come for a day and STAY for a LIFETIME!!!

