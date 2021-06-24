 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $70,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $70,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $70,000

Looking for a fisherman's retreat near the State Park area, take a look at this 2br/2ba mobile home on 0.79 acre lot. 2-car garage with workshop in back.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News