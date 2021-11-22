Over $100K in upgrades and updates! You do not want to miss out on making this beautiful house your home! Welcome to this charming 1920's craftsman style home. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms , 1 half bathroom, 4 fireplaces and 2,359 sq. ft. of living space on .74 of an acre. This home has recently had many upgrades and renovations. To name a few; new blown in insulation around the entire perimeter of the house, new roof with 30 year shingles and ice shield underlayment, interior and exterior home painted, electrical box and electrical have been updated and replaced throughout the home, plumbing has been replaced throughout the home, chef's kitchen remodel, master bathroom remodel, new hot water heater, one new HVAC, new windows, new garage door, and many more.
2 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $325,000
