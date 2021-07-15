2 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $95,000

Don't miss this Cordova cutie! This completely updated brick ranch has it all! The owners did not miss a thing renovating this home- brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring, completely remodeled kitchen with new appliances, updated bathroom, new carpet in bedrooms and updated laundry room! This home offers an airy, open floor plan with lots of natural light! The bedrooms are spacious with private closets and the hallway offers a coat closet and a linen closet. Don't miss the laundry room with updated flooring and tons of storage space! This property sits on almost an acre lot within minutes to Wal-Mart and downtown Orangeburg. Located about an hour away from Columbia, SC or Charleston, SC- you are in the heart of South Carolina! Come see this renovated gem before it's gone!