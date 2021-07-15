 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $95,000

Don't miss this Cordova cutie! This completely updated brick ranch has it all! The owners did not miss a thing renovating this home- brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring, completely remodeled kitchen with new appliances, updated bathroom, new carpet in bedrooms and updated laundry room! This home offers an airy, open floor plan with lots of natural light! The bedrooms are spacious with private closets and the hallway offers a coat closet and a linen closet. Don't miss the laundry room with updated flooring and tons of storage space! This property sits on almost an acre lot within minutes to Wal-Mart and downtown Orangeburg. Located about an hour away from Columbia, SC or Charleston, SC- you are in the heart of South Carolina! Come see this renovated gem before it's gone!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Extra SNAP benefits to end soon
Local

Extra SNAP benefits to end soon

The S.C. Department of Social Services announced Monday that the extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits provided during the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News