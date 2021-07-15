Don't miss this Cordova cutie! This completely updated brick ranch has it all! The owners did not miss a thing renovating this home- brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring, completely remodeled kitchen with new appliances, updated bathroom, new carpet in bedrooms and updated laundry room! This home offers an airy, open floor plan with lots of natural light! The bedrooms are spacious with private closets and the hallway offers a coat closet and a linen closet. Don't miss the laundry room with updated flooring and tons of storage space! This property sits on almost an acre lot within minutes to Wal-Mart and downtown Orangeburg. Located about an hour away from Columbia, SC or Charleston, SC- you are in the heart of South Carolina! Come see this renovated gem before it's gone!
2 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $95,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Things changed on the Social Security front this year. Are you aware of what went down?
One person was killed, another injured and a man is facing felony charges after a collision Monday morning near Bowman.
The S.C. Department of Social Services announced Monday that the extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits provided during the …
A shooting outside of a Eutawville gas station left three men injured on Thursday night, according to Police Chief Frankie Thompson. One of th…
A Eutawville man is facing one count of attempted murder in a shooting that left three people injured on Thursday night.
South Carolina State trustees voted 10-3 Tuesday to remove James Clark as university president.
Orangeburg native and Dallas-based executive chef Eric Spigner is one of four chefs competing for the title of “Chopped” champion.
An attorney representing the ousted president of South Carolina State University said James Clark will explore his legal options following wha…
An Orangeburg man is facing four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer after an ordeal at the Orangeburg County Courthouse on Tuesday…