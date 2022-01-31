INVESTMENT PROPERTY: Offering one house and four mobile homes (one not liveable); rent rolls available; 3 wells - 5 septics. Showings:By appointment 24 hr notice for showings on Tue and/or Thur at 4 pm. Proof of funds/financing prior to viewing. Property sold as/is with no repairs.
2 Bedroom Home in Cope - $142,000
