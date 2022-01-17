 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Cameron - $55,000

2 Bedroom Home in Cameron - $55,000

Block building sitting on .75 acre. Great visibility at the intersection of several high traffic roads. This property has been a general store and a convenience store in the past, but it has also been used as a personal residence.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bamberg man facing sex charges

Bamberg man facing sex charges

A 20-year-old Bamberg man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and recording it, according to Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News