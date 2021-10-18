Located in beautiful Bamberg and on the golf course, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has stunning décor with a new metal roof. Through the fashionable front door, enter into the spacious living room and open concept kitchen. The kitchen features an eat in area, an island with bar, granite countertops, a self-cleaning, smooth surface range, dishwasher and disposal; the appliances are new. The owners bedroom and second bedroom have private closets and lovely floors. The entire home has LVP-laminate floors. Enjoy the striking backyard view from the screened porch; perfect for entertaining family and friends. You will appreciate the quiet, private villa living.
2 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $133,900
