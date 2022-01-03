2 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $133,000

This bungalow style home is nestled on the driving range of River Birch Golf Course, located in Bamberg, SC. A completely renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath with laminate flooring throughout, this home offers an open concept floor plan complete with a screened in porch. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops and an under mount custom sink. Upon purchase of this property, the roof will be replaced with 3 tab shingles.